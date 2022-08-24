Sign up
Photo 2235
Seed Head
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Photo Details
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful colors and dof. I wish it didn’t feel cramped on bottom and right side
August 29th, 2022
Diane
ace
Great light--it glows. There is beauty in all stages of a flower's life.
August 29th, 2022
365 Project
