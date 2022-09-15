Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2248
Stopped to Say Goodbye
I watched this pair for a while and as they casually walked away, I got this.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2821
photos
348
followers
200
following
615% complete
View this month »
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th September 2022 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful that is, I love it!
September 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close