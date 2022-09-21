Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2255
This Is Iowa
Not a common site but it does happen😊
They got out of their pasture but hadn’t gone far. I was glad I got to take some pictures before the farmer showed up to chase them back in.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2829
photos
347
followers
200
following
618% complete
View this month »
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd September 2022 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Kinda cute to me .... looks like they are breakin' out!
September 23rd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think I'd rather have a group of these fellows running down the street as opposed to a gang! Fun shot of rural life.
September 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well captured!
September 23rd, 2022
Erika
ace
They're running! Great action shot.
September 23rd, 2022
Laura
ace
I love it. It happens in Kentucky also.
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close