This Is Iowa by lynnz
Photo 2255

This Is Iowa

Not a common site but it does happen😊
They got out of their pasture but hadn’t gone far. I was glad I got to take some pictures before the farmer showed up to chase them back in.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Kinda cute to me .... looks like they are breakin' out!
September 23rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think I'd rather have a group of these fellows running down the street as opposed to a gang! Fun shot of rural life.
September 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well captured!
September 23rd, 2022  
Erika ace
They're running! Great action shot.
September 23rd, 2022  
Laura ace
I love it. It happens in Kentucky also.
September 23rd, 2022  
