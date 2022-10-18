Previous
Leaves by lynnz
Photo 2275

Leaves

18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture with the lighting on the leaves and the dof.
October 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful dof
October 20th, 2022  
