Cow In The Morning by lynnz
Photo 2286

Cow In The Morning

9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
william wooderson
It looks so tiny and alone! Fav.
November 9th, 2022  
Linda ace
Lovely silhouette!
November 9th, 2022  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What marvelous colors - and the solitary cow made a super shot
November 9th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Oh, this is brilliant, love the light and silhouette, big fav!!
November 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous silhouette and colours.
November 9th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
The simplicity makes this photo ; and a great sky too!
November 9th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Terrific silhouette shot
November 9th, 2022  
