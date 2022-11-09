Sign up
Photo 2286
Cow In The Morning
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
8
9
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Featured
on the
Trending
page
william wooderson
It looks so tiny and alone! Fav.
November 9th, 2022
Linda
ace
Lovely silhouette!
November 9th, 2022
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What marvelous colors - and the solitary cow made a super shot
November 9th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh, this is brilliant, love the light and silhouette, big fav!!
November 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous silhouette and colours.
November 9th, 2022
Jo Worboys
The simplicity makes this photo ; and a great sky too!
November 9th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Terrific silhouette shot
November 9th, 2022
