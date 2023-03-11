Previous
Mrs Downy Woodpecker by lynnz
Photo 2335

Mrs Downy Woodpecker

during another snowstorm today
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
640% complete

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
One of my fav birds...beautifully detailed bird & feeder with that dreamy background you do so well!
March 12th, 2023  
Rick Schies
A great photo Lynn, but you can keep the snow. I am happy to go without.
March 12th, 2023  
*lynn ace
@digitalrn Haha, thanks Rick! I would be happy to go without the snow too! We have flowers popping up out of the ground and I was finally getting excited about warm spring weather.
March 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
I guess the food in the feeder must be almost frozen.
March 12th, 2023  
