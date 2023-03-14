Previous
Juvenile Eagle by lynnz
Juvenile Eagle

According to a chart showing the different stages of how the eagles' feathers change, this eagle is around 1 1/2 years old.
14th March 2023

lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning and a great edit!
March 14th, 2023  
