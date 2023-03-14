Sign up
Photo 2338
Juvenile Eagle
According to a chart showing the different stages of how the eagles' feathers change, this eagle is around 1 1/2 years old.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
1
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2927
photos
339
followers
196
following
640% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning and a great edit!
March 14th, 2023
