Previous
Next
White Pelicans by lynnz
Photo 2348

White Pelicans

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
643% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Instant fav! They are gorgeous birds and your photo shows them off perfectly.

Do they live in your area or are they migrating? They stop in Baton Rouge for a few days in November, but I've never been able to figure out where they are coming from or going to. Some years I see hundreds and others, only about 50. Of course, I may miss some of them. They land in the lakes near LSU which have been undergoing restoration, so it's possible that they find better places to rest some years.
March 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
@eudora Diane, they don't stay here. I've read that they spend the summer in Canada and northern United States. I've been lucky to see groups of them in rivers, marshes and lakes close to us the last few years as they travel through Iowa.
March 31st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flock.
March 31st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wonderful
March 31st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Fabulous composition and detail! I've been watching for them...so far, nuthin!
March 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
@bluemoon Paula, these are at Red Rock Dam in Pella. I saw pictures on facebook today of pelicans at Coralville Dam and in the Mississippi River near LeClaire.
March 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! What a capture!
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise