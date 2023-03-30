Sign up
Photo 2348
White Pelicans
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
7
5
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2954
photos
337
followers
179
following
643% complete
View this month »
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
Latest from all albums
576
577
2346
578
2347
579
580
2348
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th March 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Instant fav! They are gorgeous birds and your photo shows them off perfectly.
Do they live in your area or are they migrating? They stop in Baton Rouge for a few days in November, but I've never been able to figure out where they are coming from or going to. Some years I see hundreds and others, only about 50. Of course, I may miss some of them. They land in the lakes near LSU which have been undergoing restoration, so it's possible that they find better places to rest some years.
March 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
@eudora
Diane, they don't stay here. I've read that they spend the summer in Canada and northern United States. I've been lucky to see groups of them in rivers, marshes and lakes close to us the last few years as they travel through Iowa.
March 31st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the flock.
March 31st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wonderful
March 31st, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fabulous composition and detail! I've been watching for them...so far, nuthin!
March 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
@bluemoon
Paula, these are at Red Rock Dam in Pella. I saw pictures on facebook today of pelicans at Coralville Dam and in the Mississippi River near LeClaire.
March 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! What a capture!
March 31st, 2023
