Previous
Photo 2457
Surprise Lily
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
10
9
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3069
photos
329
followers
174
following
673% complete
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th August 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
Gorgeous image!
August 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
It's beautiful. For a moment it reminded me of a hosta blossom with its long, curving stamens.
August 17th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love your choice of focus point
August 17th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm not usually into purple, but this is exquisite.
August 17th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
fav
August 17th, 2023
Heather
ace
So beautiful, Lynn! Great focus and dof! And lovely, lovely softness! Fav!
August 17th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is lovely. Well focused and nice composition too.
August 17th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
August 17th, 2023
Kim
ace
Gorgeous!
August 17th, 2023
