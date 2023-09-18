Previous
Sunlight on Gravel Dust by lynnz
Photo 2468

Sunlight on Gravel Dust

18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Monica
Pretty!
September 19th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning
September 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky.
September 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
nice capture
September 19th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
WONDEFUL !
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous warming capture, we are freezing here.
September 19th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture.
September 19th, 2023  
