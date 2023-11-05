Previous
So Much Color This Year by lynnz
Photo 2501

So Much Color This Year

5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Louise & Ken
My heart skips a beat, just looking at that palette of color!!! (And look what people would miss when bypassing Iowa on their way to the North East!)
November 5th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Gorgeous colors.
@Weezilou Iowa is one of my favorite states!
November 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful autumn scene and colours.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
- and so beautiful ! fav
November 5th, 2023  
