Photo 2531
One of Three Spoiled Cats
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
3
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3145
photos
325
followers
171
following
693% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th December 2023 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
December 22nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
If all those low down decorations are still on your tree, this must be a well behaved cat. A very warm and cozy feeling scene.
December 22nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Precious
December 22nd, 2023
