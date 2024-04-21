Previous
Next
House Finch in Our Crabapple Tree by lynnz
Photo 2574

House Finch in Our Crabapple Tree

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful focus and how well suits the beautiful background
April 23rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Isn't it lovely when nature decides to be color-coordinated? (o;
April 23rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
How delightful- looks like lovely silk fabric
April 23rd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Love the background colors that match the pretty bird. fav
April 23rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Great bird capture and setting
April 23rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
The bird has the same colors as the tree! Just beautiful.
April 23rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Such a nice match with the surroundings.
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise