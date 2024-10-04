Previous
Branches of Autumn Colors by lynnz
Photo 2686

Branches of Autumn Colors

4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful autumn colours! Wonderful focus!
October 6th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
October 6th, 2024  
Diane ace
What a wonderful fall photo!
October 6th, 2024  
