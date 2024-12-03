Previous
What Is It You Want Anyway? by lynnz
What Is It You Want Anyway?

Every time I went out and tried to get a picture of him getting a peanut out of the peanut feeder, he jumped off of it and looked at me like this!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Love the title. You are really good at capturing a captivating pose.
December 5th, 2024  
Showman!
December 5th, 2024  
