Previous
Photo 2716
What Is It You Want Anyway?
Every time I went out and tried to get a picture of him getting a peanut out of the peanut feeder, he jumped off of it and looked at me like this!
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
2
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd December 2024 2:25pm
Shutterbug
ace
Love the title. You are really good at capturing a captivating pose.
December 5th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Showman!
December 5th, 2024
