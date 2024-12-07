Previous
Christmas Parade by lynnz
Photo 2717

Christmas Parade

Oskaloosa, Iowa USA
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow how wonderful
December 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is sooo pretty…
December 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful, festive capture
December 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful lights Lynn
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
A Christmas light extravaganza! Love it!
December 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So festive and colourful.
December 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
A fabulous capture of all the colourful lights! Fav
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact