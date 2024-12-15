Previous
House Finch by lynnz
House Finch

15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
December 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderfull pic!
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, such wonderful details and colours.
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty fav
December 15th, 2024  
eDorre ace
A wee beauty
December 15th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
He is gorgeous. A beautiful capture.
December 15th, 2024  
