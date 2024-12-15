Sign up
Previous
Photo 2721
House Finch
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
6
7
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3337
photos
307
followers
161
following
745% complete
View this month »
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th December 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
December 15th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderfull pic!
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, such wonderful details and colours.
December 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty fav
December 15th, 2024
eDorre
ace
A wee beauty
December 15th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
He is gorgeous. A beautiful capture.
December 15th, 2024
