Previous
Photo 2728
The Way It Really Was
This is how we celebrated. Mine was sparkling grape juice!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
9
5
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3344
photos
309
followers
161
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2024 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Love this!
January 1st, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
PhylM*S
ace
Perfect! Happy new year!
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 1st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful Happy New Year
January 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture, Lynn! I love the bokeh, including its reflections on the table! Happy New Year Fav
January 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic . Happy New Year.🎉
January 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Nice bokeh… cool looking can… looks like it is ready to go on a safari. I had some kind of sparkling drink too. It was pretty good.
January 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great image....Happy New Year, Lynn.
January 1st, 2025
