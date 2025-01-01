Previous
The Way It Really Was by lynnz
Photo 2728

The Way It Really Was

This is how we celebrated. Mine was sparkling grape juice!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Love this!
January 1st, 2025  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Perfect! Happy new year!
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful Happy New Year
January 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture, Lynn! I love the bokeh, including its reflections on the table! Happy New Year Fav
January 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic . Happy New Year.🎉
January 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Nice bokeh… cool looking can… looks like it is ready to go on a safari. I had some kind of sparkling drink too. It was pretty good.
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great image....Happy New Year, Lynn.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact