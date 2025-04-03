Previous
Magnolias by lynnz
Photo 2763

Magnolias

Our magnolia tree is loaded with blooms this year thanks to no freezing cold, ice or snow!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
gloria jones ace
Fabulous
April 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
You have a beautiful tree and have captured it terrifically.
April 4th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
It is beautiful! So many blooms!
April 4th, 2025  
Laura ace
Gorgeous. Wonderful composition.
April 4th, 2025  
