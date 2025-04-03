Sign up
Previous
Photo 2763
Magnolias
Our magnolia tree is loaded with blooms this year thanks to no freezing cold, ice or snow!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
4
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3380
photos
307
followers
156
following
756% complete
View this month »
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd April 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous
April 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
You have a beautiful tree and have captured it terrifically.
April 4th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
It is beautiful! So many blooms!
April 4th, 2025
Laura
ace
Gorgeous. Wonderful composition.
April 4th, 2025
