Previous
Strawberry Moon by lynnz
Photo 2799

Strawberry Moon

11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I know it is called a strawberry moon, but it looks more like tangerine. Terrific capture of the color and patterns.
June 12th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is a great shot of it.
June 12th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Was hoping to get a shot of it here, but it's been cloudy the last couple of days. Oh well!!!
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact