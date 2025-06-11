Sign up
Previous
Photo 2799
Strawberry Moon
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3416
photos
299
followers
156
following
766% complete
View this month »
Shutterbug
ace
I know it is called a strawberry moon, but it looks more like tangerine. Terrific capture of the color and patterns.
June 12th, 2025
Diane
ace
This is a great shot of it.
June 12th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot. Was hoping to get a shot of it here, but it's been cloudy the last couple of days. Oh well!!!
June 12th, 2025
