Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2807
Moving On
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
8
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3424
photos
297
followers
155
following
769% complete
View this month »
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th June 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
July 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Or leap of faith- reminds me of the poem I have hanging in my bedroom (which was one of my mother's favorites) which speaks of the reasons why bumblebees shouldn't be able to fly according to scientists and the law of aerodynamics, and ends with the thought that the bumble bee being ignorantly unaware of this manages to fly anyway and also makes a little honey every day. Love this shot!
July 1st, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
me likey a lot!
July 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
@olivetreeann
Thanks for your nice, personal comment Ann.
July 1st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Awesome shot
July 1st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
So elegant and perfect in every way
July 1st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Amazing capture!
July 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice timing and terrific pov.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close