Moving On by lynnz
Moving On

29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
July 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Or leap of faith- reminds me of the poem I have hanging in my bedroom (which was one of my mother's favorites) which speaks of the reasons why bumblebees shouldn't be able to fly according to scientists and the law of aerodynamics, and ends with the thought that the bumble bee being ignorantly unaware of this manages to fly anyway and also makes a little honey every day. Love this shot!
July 1st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
me likey a lot!
July 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
@olivetreeann Thanks for your nice, personal comment Ann.
July 1st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Awesome shot
July 1st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
So elegant and perfect in every way
July 1st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Amazing capture!
July 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice timing and terrific pov.
July 1st, 2025  
