Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2816
Sparrow In the Sunflowers
I was trying to capture a goldfinch but of course he quickly flew away!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3432
photos
294
followers
155
following
771% complete
View this month »
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th July 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close