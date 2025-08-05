Sign up
Previous
Photo 2824
Magic Lilies
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
7
6
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th August 2025 7:15pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So soft and lovely
August 5th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Superb
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful and soft with the pastel colours ! fav
August 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Divine
August 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 5th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty!
August 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
August 5th, 2025
