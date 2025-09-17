Sign up
Photo 2832
Changes
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
8
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Beverley
ace
I like the changes into the next season… beautiful capture.
September 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely seasonal changes.
September 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely autumnal colours.
September 20th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
September 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Pretty
September 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the autumnal tones and great backlight !
September 20th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous light here lynn
September 20th, 2025
