Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2834
Monarch 2
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3450
photos
292
followers
154
following
776% complete
View this month »
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th September 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
william wooderson
ace
How stunning is that!
If you haven't read it already I recommend Flight Behaviour by Barbara Kingsolver, a work of fiction revolving around the flight patterns of the Monarch butterfly, a beautiful read!
September 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
he is a beauty (I can second Flight Behaviour, it is a gorgeous story and then read Prodigal Summer)
September 20th, 2025
*lynn
ace
@will_wooderson
@koalagardens
Thanks so much for recommending the books.
September 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunningly beautiful
September 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and bright !
September 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
If you haven't read it already I recommend Flight Behaviour by Barbara Kingsolver, a work of fiction revolving around the flight patterns of the Monarch butterfly, a beautiful read!