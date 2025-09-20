Previous
Monarch 2 by lynnz
Monarch 2

20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
william wooderson ace
How stunning is that!
If you haven't read it already I recommend Flight Behaviour by Barbara Kingsolver, a work of fiction revolving around the flight patterns of the Monarch butterfly, a beautiful read!
September 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
he is a beauty (I can second Flight Behaviour, it is a gorgeous story and then read Prodigal Summer)
September 20th, 2025  
*lynn ace
@will_wooderson @koalagardens Thanks so much for recommending the books.
September 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunningly beautiful
September 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and bright !
September 20th, 2025  
