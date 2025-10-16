Previous
Leaves in the Light by lynnz
Photo 2847

Leaves in the Light

16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely colours, light and bokeh. My sort of photo.
October 17th, 2025  
Diane ace
Love the light and colors!
October 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautifully Autumnal :)
October 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful lighting
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact