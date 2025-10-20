Previous
Morning Walk by lynnz
Morning Walk

20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Joanne Diochon ace
I like this lightly wooded area with the smaller trees and the light coming through.Looks like a pleasant place to walk.
October 21st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
WOW! I wanna be there!
October 21st, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful fall trees
October 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2025  
