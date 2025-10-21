Sign up
Previous
Photo 2851
By the Lake
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
6
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3467
photos
290
followers
154
following
781% complete
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th October 2025 10:14am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful fall image...great reflections
October 22nd, 2025
Heather
ace
Really pretty, Lynn! I love how you composed this with the lake and the reflections behind the hanging golden leaves. Gorgeous light and colours, as always :-) Fav
October 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, that’s gorgeous Lynn!
October 22nd, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
So very pretty, and I like the high key look. Very different from my fall post today!
October 22nd, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful capture
October 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours.
October 22nd, 2025
