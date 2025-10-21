Previous
By the Lake by lynnz
Photo 2851

By the Lake

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall image...great reflections
October 22nd, 2025  
Heather ace
Really pretty, Lynn! I love how you composed this with the lake and the reflections behind the hanging golden leaves. Gorgeous light and colours, as always :-) Fav
October 22nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh my, that’s gorgeous Lynn!
October 22nd, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
So very pretty, and I like the high key look. Very different from my fall post today!
October 22nd, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
October 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours.
October 22nd, 2025  
