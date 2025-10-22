Sign up
Previous
Photo 2852
Wednesday Sunset
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
8
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3468
photos
291
followers
154
following
781% complete
View this month »
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd October 2025 6:28pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous sunset colours!
October 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
lovely
October 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Heavenly
October 23rd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👏❤️👏
October 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Amazing!
October 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous sunset colours in the sky and reflected in the water! Fav! (p.s. And the fringe of silhouetted trees, as it separates sky and water, is gorgeous too! :))
October 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh wow, this is gorgeous
October 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the colour reflected in the water.
October 23rd, 2025
