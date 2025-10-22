Previous
Wednesday Sunset by lynnz
Photo 2852

Wednesday Sunset

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous sunset colours!
October 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
lovely
October 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Heavenly
October 23rd, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👏❤️👏
October 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Amazing!
October 23rd, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous sunset colours in the sky and reflected in the water! Fav! (p.s. And the fringe of silhouetted trees, as it separates sky and water, is gorgeous too! :))
October 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh wow, this is gorgeous
October 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the colour reflected in the water.
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact