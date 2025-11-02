Previous
Drizzly Morning by lynnz
Drizzly Morning

2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Jennifer Eurell ace
What lovely soft autumn colours
November 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
November 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
Beautiful colours and glossiness of the leaves and a lovely soft dof! Even on a drizzly day, you capture gorgeous photos, Lynn! Fav
November 2nd, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Pretty nonetheless. I like the soft background.
November 2nd, 2025  
