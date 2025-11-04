Sign up
Previous
Photo 2866
Whoa, Stop the Car!
I saw this as driving down a country road at just the right time.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
4
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW WONDERFUL
November 5th, 2025
Vincent
ace
Fantastic
November 5th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! Gorgeous colours and light streaming through the trees! Just stunning, Lynn! Fav
November 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 5th, 2025
