Whoa, Stop the Car! by lynnz
Photo 2866

Whoa, Stop the Car!

I saw this as driving down a country road at just the right time.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW WONDERFUL
November 5th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Fantastic
November 5th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! Gorgeous colours and light streaming through the trees! Just stunning, Lynn! Fav
November 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 5th, 2025  
