Photo 2873
Aurora 7:14 PM
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Randy Lubbering
Awesome, I missed them here in Illinois
November 14th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
I wish I had seen it but it was too cloudy here! Fav
November 14th, 2025
