Gray Day by lynnz
Gray Day

20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful soft colours and mist.
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
November 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love the feeling of this photo!
November 21st, 2025  
Brigette ace
Nicely atmospheric
November 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful image. So atmospheric, I love it fav.
November 21st, 2025  
Corinne ace
Love the ambiance
November 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
so nice
November 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
Gorgeous! FAV.
November 21st, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful autumn colors and a great atmospheric capture.
November 21st, 2025  
