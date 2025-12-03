Previous
December Sunset by lynnz
December Sunset

It gets dark much too early!
*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW, I love the sky, the windmill and the simplicity
December 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely silhouette against such a wonderful sky ! fav
December 4th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
SO wintery and beautiful
December 4th, 2025  
