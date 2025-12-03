Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
December Sunset
It gets dark much too early!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3501
photos
287
followers
154
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW, I love the sky, the windmill and the simplicity
December 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely silhouette against such a wonderful sky ! fav
December 4th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
SO wintery and beautiful
December 4th, 2025
