Blue Jays Do Eat Corn by lynnz
Photo 2899

Blue Jays Do Eat Corn

I read that corn provides protein and fiber, and the blue jays are attracted to corn for its high energy content. I haven't seen them eat our corn before -- they always go after the peanuts.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Cathy
Beautiful colors in this photo!
January 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture of such a pretty bird.
January 3rd, 2026  
