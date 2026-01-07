Previous
Brazil's Angel Trumpet by lynnz
Photo 2904

Brazil's Angel Trumpet

huge flowers hanging from a plant at the Botanical Garden, Des Moines, Iowa
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Shutterbug ace
I would feel like I was walking in fairyland. Beautiful capture.
January 8th, 2026  
