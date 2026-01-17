Sign up
Photo 2911
Iowa Road
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
*lynn
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3527
photos
285
followers
153
following
Dorothy
I thought this was in Pa. All the dips in the road. We have Amish in the western part of our county here in Illinois.
January 18th, 2026
Annie D
A fabulous scene and I love the cart for perspective!
January 18th, 2026
Diana
A wonderful scene and capture, I love the rollercoaster road and cart.
January 18th, 2026
