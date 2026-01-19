Sign up
Previous
Photo 2912
Eagles in a Tree on a Gray Day
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
2
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3528
photos
285
followers
153
following
797% complete
View this month »
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th January 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a sight - when I saw this - I wondered what is the collective noun for a group of eagles ! googled it -convocation, - the most frequent term suggesting a formal gathering or assembly !!
January 19th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful shot.
January 19th, 2026
