Eagles in a Tree on a Gray Day by lynnz
Photo 2912

Eagles in a Tree on a Gray Day

19th January 2026

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a sight - when I saw this - I wondered what is the collective noun for a group of eagles ! googled it -convocation, - the most frequent term suggesting a formal gathering or assembly !!
January 19th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful shot.
January 19th, 2026  
