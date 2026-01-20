Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Talkative
I wish this was more detailed, clearer, and had better lighting, but they were very far away from me, clear across the Des Moines River, and I like that I captured two with their beaks open so I'm posting it.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
5
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Quite a pair!
January 21st, 2026
Heather
ace
I'm glad you posted this, Lynn! I think it's an incredible capture with the two of them so synchronized with their open beaks! I like the clean background, too! Fav
January 21st, 2026
KWind
ace
Wonderful!!
January 21st, 2026
Annie D
ace
Definitely worth posting - fabulous!
January 21st, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful capture of the two of them!
January 21st, 2026
