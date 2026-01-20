Previous
Talkative by lynnz
I wish this was more detailed, clearer, and had better lighting, but they were very far away from me, clear across the Des Moines River, and I like that I captured two with their beaks open so I'm posting it.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Quite a pair!
January 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
I'm glad you posted this, Lynn! I think it's an incredible capture with the two of them so synchronized with their open beaks! I like the clean background, too! Fav
January 21st, 2026  
KWind ace
Wonderful!!
January 21st, 2026  
Annie D ace
Definitely worth posting - fabulous!
January 21st, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful capture of the two of them!
January 21st, 2026  
