Previous
Photo 2914
Duck Duck Goose
There were hundreds of Canada geese in the open water near a dam. and when I looked at my pictures I was surprised to see a few ducks in the middle of it all. There are 3 ducks in this shot, Mr and Mrs Mallard and a Goldeneye.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
5
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3530
photos
285
followers
153
following
798% complete
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th January 2026 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Great shot!
January 22nd, 2026
Diane
ace
The geese are keeping an eye on the ducks. Good shot!
January 22nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely gaggle!
January 22nd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sweet
January 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
So fun!
January 22nd, 2026
