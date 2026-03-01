Sign up
Previous
Photo 2920
Snow Geese
snow geese migration Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Mound, Missouri USA
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
8
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3536
photos
283
followers
152
following
800% complete
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th February 2026 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is a lot of geese! Where do they end up after their migration ?
March 1st, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing that’s a lot!
March 1st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous fill the frame shot.
March 1st, 2026
*lynn
ace
@gardencat
I read that they are migrating from southern United States and Mexico to Arctic regions of Canada.
March 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great capture
March 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
March 1st, 2026
Agnes
ace
Fantastic shot
March 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! So many!
March 1st, 2026
