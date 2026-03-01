Previous
Snow Geese by lynnz
Snow Geese

snow geese migration Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Mound, Missouri USA
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Joanne Diochon
That is a lot of geese! Where do they end up after their migration ?
March 1st, 2026  
Margaret Brown
Amazing that’s a lot!
March 1st, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous fill the frame shot.
March 1st, 2026  
*lynn
@gardencat I read that they are migrating from southern United States and Mexico to Arctic regions of Canada.
March 1st, 2026  
gloria jones
Wow...Great capture
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Amazing
March 1st, 2026  
Agnes
Fantastic shot
March 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Wow! So many!
March 1st, 2026  
