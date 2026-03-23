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Previous
Photo 2928
Finally!
one little crocus popped up in our yard.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd March 2026 12:27pm
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KWind
ace
Gorgeous lighting and focus.
March 24th, 2026
Diane
ace
Yay! Lovely flower.
March 24th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 24th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Congratulations 😊
March 24th, 2026
Rick
ace
Lovely flower.
March 24th, 2026
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