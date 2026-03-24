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Previous
Photo 2929
Spring Buds
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
5
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th March 2026 2:01pm
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Mallory
ace
beautiful focus
March 25th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
We are close to seeing this, but not yet!
March 25th, 2026
KWind
ace
This is pretty! Great focus and dof.
March 25th, 2026
Rick
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Lovely capture with that dof.
March 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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gorgeous
March 25th, 2026
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