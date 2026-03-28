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Previous
Photo 2933
Blues
with reflection edit
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
6
5
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th March 2026 2:44pm
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Kate
ace
Fabulous
March 29th, 2026
Mallory
ace
This is gorgeous
March 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely , such beautiful reflections of these beautiful spring flowers ! what one can do with a little edit ! fav
March 29th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Oooh, nice one!
March 29th, 2026
Barb
ace
Wow!
March 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh I love this! Beautifully done!
March 29th, 2026
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