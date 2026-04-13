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Previous
Photo 2948
Swaying Magnolias
The wind would not let up today so I took this anyway.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2026 12:59pm
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Islandgirl
ace
Wow beautiful blooms!
April 13th, 2026
Heather
ace
Gorgeous pinks looking wonderfully delicate in their movement! Lovely bokeh too, Lynn! Fav
April 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors!
April 13th, 2026
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