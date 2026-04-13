Previous
Swaying Magnolias by lynnz
Photo 2948

Swaying Magnolias

The wind would not let up today so I took this anyway.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful blooms!
April 13th, 2026  
Heather ace
Gorgeous pinks looking wonderfully delicate in their movement! Lovely bokeh too, Lynn! Fav
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors!
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact