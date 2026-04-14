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Photo 2948
Tulips in the Wind
It's been very windy here every day but I am determined to fill my April calendar with flowers!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
8
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2026 7:14pm
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Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous tulips and I love the bokeh.
April 15th, 2026
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