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Tulips in the Wind by lynnz
Photo 2948

Tulips in the Wind

It's been very windy here every day but I am determined to fill my April calendar with flowers!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Gorgeous tulips and I love the bokeh.
April 15th, 2026  
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