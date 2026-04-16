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Previous
Photo 2950
Tulips in the Morning
Pella, Iowa USA
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
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8
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3
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th April 2026 9:51am
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George
Great DOF
April 16th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oh we’ve meant to come over for the tulip festival but never have, it’s not that far away!
Beautiful!
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
sooo beautiful...
April 16th, 2026
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Beautiful!