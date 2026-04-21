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Previous
Photo 2957
Delicate
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th April 2026 11:07am
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Heather
ace
The perfect title for this gorgeous capture, Lynn! Lovely light on the pink petals in the foreground and a beautiful soft dof to show it off! Fav
April 21st, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is very delicate lynn , the DOF is very narrow , have you been faffing about ?
April 21st, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
A lovely old world look.
April 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is awesome.
April 21st, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
April 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and beautiful ! fav
April 21st, 2026
*lynn
ace
@phil_howcroft
My new macro lens gives me this look.
April 21st, 2026
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