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Delicate by lynnz
Photo 2957

Delicate

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details

Heather ace
The perfect title for this gorgeous capture, Lynn! Lovely light on the pink petals in the foreground and a beautiful soft dof to show it off! Fav
April 21st, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is very delicate lynn , the DOF is very narrow , have you been faffing about ?
April 21st, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
A lovely old world look.
April 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is awesome.
April 21st, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
April 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and beautiful ! fav
April 21st, 2026  
*lynn ace
@phil_howcroft My new macro lens gives me this look.
April 21st, 2026  
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