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Previous
Photo 2958
Earth Day Walk in the Woods
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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365
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Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd April 2026 7:15pm
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