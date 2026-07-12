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Previous
Photo 3008
Dewy
Thank goodness my bug repellent worked because I had to get down low in the grass to capture these tiny flowers! I learned the hard way though; I've had bug bites everywhere in previous years.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th July 2026 7:55am
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very attractive effect
July 12th, 2026
julia
ace
Gorgeous..
July 12th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
This is so beautiful!
July 12th, 2026
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 12th, 2026
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