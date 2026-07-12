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Dewy by lynnz
Photo 3008

Dewy

Thank goodness my bug repellent worked because I had to get down low in the grass to capture these tiny flowers! I learned the hard way though; I've had bug bites everywhere in previous years.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very attractive effect
July 12th, 2026  
julia ace
Gorgeous..
July 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
This is so beautiful!
July 12th, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 12th, 2026  
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